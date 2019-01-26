Car smashes into Home Bargains store in Bathgate
26 January 2019
A car crashed into the front of a Home Bargains store in West Lothian.
The white Fiat smashed into the storefront after a two-car collision in the retail park in Whitburn Road, Bathgate, just after 14:00 on Saturday.
The driver of the Fiat is believed to have suffered minor injuries.
A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said they had attended the incident after a call at 14:14 to assist police and the ambulance service with scene safety.