Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Paedophile Clifford Wilson has been jailed for abusing two children more than 40 years ago

A paedophile who abused two children in a West Lothian town more than 40 years ago has been jailed.

Clifford Wilson admitted the sexual abuse of a boy and a girl at addresses in Armadale over several years.

His abuse of a girl started when she was five and continued until she was 11. The boy was assaulted from the age of 11 until he was 13.

At Livingston Sheriff Court the 61-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison.

The court heard he started his abuse of the young girl in 1975.

He admitted taking her to an area known as "The Glen" near Drive Road in Armadale.

In addition to the woodland setting, Wilson abused the girl at three other addresses in the town.

The sexual abuse of the boy took place at a single address in Armadale, the court heard.

It started in 1980 and continued for more than two years.

'Planned abuse'

Victoria Young, Wilson's defence counsel, said there was information in the social work report about her client's family background that she didn't want to make public.

She stressed that he was a first offender and had not been in trouble since committing the offences over 40 years ago when he was in his late teens and early 20s.

Image copyright Google Image caption Wilson's victims broke down in tears outside Livingston Sheriff Court

Miss Young said Wilson had physical and medical problems arising from a disability and that Wilson would be very vulnerable in a prison environment.

But passing sentence, Sheriff Susan Craig told the accused: "It's difficult to see this as other than serious and planned abuse. You engineered circumstances when you were alone with the complainers and you carried on repeatedly abusing the first complainer so it happened on every occasion she visited your home.

"These are very, very serious matters and I would not be doing my duty to either the victims of your behaviour or to justice if I imposed anything other than a custodial sentence."

Wilson's name was also added to the sex offenders register.

Outside court, Wilson's victims - who were in the courtroom to see him being sentenced - both burst into tears.

A relative said: "They are just overwhelmed that he got what he deserved."