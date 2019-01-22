About 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a landfill site in East Lothian.

Crews were called to the Viridor facility in Dunbar at 02:36.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said 300 tonnes of waste was alight and two lines of hose were being used against the flames. No-one was injured.

The fire broke out in a building where waste arriving on site is stored before it is landfilled.

Viridor said there was no risk to public health.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has been notified and the site remains closed to allow the fire service to complete its work.

'Plume of smoke'

The company also confirmed that the separate energy recovery facility at Dunbar was unaffected.

The SFRS issued a statement at 08:00 warning people that a "large plume of smoke will be visible from a distance".

The site is close to the Torness nuclear power station.

The Civil Nuclear Police said the fire was not suspicious and there were no emissions likely to cause health concerns.