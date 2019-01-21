Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman sexually assaulted in Edinburgh's Royal Terrace Gardens

  • 21 January 2019
A 30-year-old woman has been the victim of a sexual assault in Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh.

The attack was reported to police at about 03:30.

A section of the gardens has been cordoned off as officers continue their investigation.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."

