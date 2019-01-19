Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two teenagers reported over 'drugs' incident at school

  • 19 January 2019

A boy and a girl, both aged 13, have been charged in connection with an alleged drugs incident at a school in Fife.

Emergency services were called to a school in Dunfermline and four pupils were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Six others were treated at the scene at lunchtime on Friday.

Police Scotland confirmed the teenagers will be referred to the Children's Reporter.

