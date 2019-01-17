Residents evacuated after 'potentially hazardous items' found in flat
- 17 January 2019
Residents were evacuated after police discovered potentially hazardous items in a flat in Edinburgh,
Police asked them to leave their homes in Colonsay Place after the discovery was made at about 13:45.
Officers alerted bomb disposal experts but specialists later confirmed the items posed no risk to the public.
A police spokesman said residents were allowed back into their homes at about 16:45. He thanked the public for their patience.