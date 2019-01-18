Image copyright Winchburgh Developments Ltd Image caption Winchburgh is to be developed from a village into a town

A West Lothian village is to be developed into a town with 3,000 new homes being built in a £1bn project.

Winchburgh will be extended over 15 years on 347-hectares (857 acres).

Winchburgh Developments Limited will go ahead after owners West Coast Capital (WCC) agreed a joint venture with Cala Homes.

As well as 3,450 homes and school buildings the plan includes improved transport links, a marina, a 75-acre park and 35 acres of employment land.

About 700 of the properties will be affordable houses of which 400 homes will be made available for social rent.

Continued growth

Sir Tom Hunter, WCC founding partner, said: "Both West Lothian Council and the Scottish government have played a critical role in securing this long-term development for Scotland.

"Having already delivered over 558 homes in the first phase with five national house builders, we now look forward to moving forward with many more house builders to deliver much needed homes for West Lothian in the next phase of development."

The Scottish government is to provide a £26.8m loan through the Building Scotland Fund to support the development.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay visited the site with developers, West Lothian Council and other stakeholders on Thursday.

He said: "As we support the continued growth of the Scottish economy, developments like Winchburgh are crucial.

"It will help stimulate the economy and bring new homes, schools, transport and community facilities to the area.

"As well as being great for wider economic development, over 700 affordable houses, including 400 for social rent, will be built as part of the development, which is excellent news for the region."

David Dodds, West Lothian executive councillor for education, said: "We are delighted to have reached a deal with the Scottish government and Winchburgh Development Ltd that supports the plans to expand Winchburgh."