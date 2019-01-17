Image caption The body was found near Sheriffhall roundabout

A man's body has been found on the central reservation of the Edinburgh city bypass near to the Sheriffhall roundabout.

Drivers raised the alarm after spotting the body on the A720 at 08:20.

The road between the Sheriffhall and Gilmerton junctions was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police Scotland, who have appealed for witnesses, said the man's identity would not be released until his next of kin had been informed.

Det Insp Keith MacKay said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man.

"We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident. I would ask for anyone who was on the Edinburgh City Bypass between 00:00 and 02:00 on Thursday, January 17, and has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal for anyone who has a dash-cam with any pertinent footage to get in touch with us and allow us to view it."