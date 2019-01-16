Image copyright Google Image caption Homes were evacuated in Balfour Street, Kirkcaldy

A number of homes in Fife were evacuated after home brew was mistaken for a potentially dangerous substance.

Properties in Balfour Street, Kirkcaldy, were evacuated after a man was found dead in a house on Tuesday.

Police initially said they had found "volatile and flammable items" near the 37-year-old's body and alerted agencies including a bomb disposal team.

But they have since established that the items they found were used to produce home-brewed alcohol.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the property at about 18:05 on Tuesday, following a report of concern for a person.

Homes were evacuated but officers have now confirmed there was no risk to the public.

'Cause for concern'

Ch Insp Tom Brown, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to reassure local residents within the Balfour Street area, and the wider community within Kirkcaldy that there was no risk to the public following the police and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) response to an address.

"Officers had initially attended to conduct inquiries into the sudden death of a 37-year-old man and during this time they found some items within the property, which gave them reasonable cause for concern.

"As a precaution, neighbouring homes were evacuated until the EOD conducted their inquiries.

"It has since been established that the items were used in the production of home-brewed alcohol and did not pose a risk to the public."

He said the man's death was being treated as unexplained.

However, there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.