Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near Ballencrief Toll, between Bathgate and Torphichen

A husband and wife who died after their car was involved in crash with a bus in West Lothian have been named by police.

Ian McKay, 78, and Helen McKay, 79, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen on 8 January.

The couple's Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a single-decker bus which then went down a small embankment.

The bus driver and three passengers, aged 54 to 78, were treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Sgt Gary Taylor, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Mr and Mrs McKay tragically lost their lives as a result of this collision, and our thoughts remain with their family and friends.

"Our inquiries into this continue and I'd ask anyone with information which may be relevant, who has not yet spoken to officers, to contact Police Scotland."