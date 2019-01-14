Police investigate after unexplained death in Edinburgh bank
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died at an Edinburgh city centre bank after becoming unwell.
Emergency services were called to the Barclays branch in Princes Street at about 10:45.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. The man's death is being treated as unexplained and a report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police are investigating following the death of a man at a bank."