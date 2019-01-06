Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with head and facial injuries near the Clachan Pub in Weavers Lane

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault in Whitburn, West Lothian.

It follows the discovery of a 28-year-old man with head and facial injuries in Weavers Lane, near the Clachan pub, at about 19:30 on Saturday.

The man was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh where he continues to be treated.

Police said a 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were in custody in connection with the incident.

Det ch insp Paul Batten said: "We ‎are still working to establish exactly what has happened during this assault.

"Anyone with information that can assist our ongoing inquiries should contact police immediately."