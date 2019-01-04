Image caption An area in Leith was cordoned off by police

Police searching for a 90-year-old man missing in Edinburgh for more than three weeks have recovered a body from the Water of Leith.

Neighbours reported William Scott missing from the Chesser area of the city on 11 December.

His family have repeatedly asked for help to trace the pensioner who was last seen near the waterfront area.

Initial inquiries found he had been at the Foot of the Walk pub in Leith and Greggs in the Kirkgate Centre that day.

Image caption Mr Scott was last seen in a pub in Leith on Tuesday 11 December

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh, carrying out inquiries to trace the missing man William Scott have today, Friday 4 January, recovered a body.

"The discovery was made by officers and the dog unit in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge outside Leith Docks.

"Whilst there has been no formal identification at this stage, William's family have been informed.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained."