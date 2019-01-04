Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ryan Dorrill's car crashed off Standing Stane Road in Kirkcaldy on Hogmanay

A driver who died after his car crashed on the A915 in Fife on Hogmanay has been named by police.

He was 25-year-old Ryan Dorrill from Kirkcaldy.

Mr Dorrill's silver Vauxhall Astra car left Standing Stane Road in Kirkcaldy before smashing into a tree at about 10:00 on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the full circumstances of the accident were continuing and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Sgt Stephen Quinn said: "Tragically, this collision resulted in the death of a young man and our thoughts are with Ryan's family.

"As part of our inquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in contact with Ryan during the evening of Sunday 30 December leading into the morning of the 31st .

"Likewise, we'd urge anyone who may have seen a silver Vauxhall Astra in the area of the Standing Stane Road during those hours to also contact police immediately."