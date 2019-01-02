Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a house in Hillside Drive, in Blackridge

A man has been stabbed after a fight in West Lothian.

Police were called to a property in Hillside Drive, Blackridge at about 23:00 on Monday 31 December after reports a man had been stabbed.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police are treating the attack as a serious assault and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Paul Batten from CID said: "This was a serious attack which has left the victim needing hospital treatment and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have heard a disturbance to get in touch."