Image caption The man was attacked in Delta Drive, Musselburgh

A man is in hospital with serious head and facial injuries after a gang attack in Musselburgh on Hogmanay.

Police said several people were seen assaulting the 25-year-old in the town's Delta Drive at about 22:55 on 31 January.

The victim was taken from the scene in a car but was later traced.

He is being treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for serious injuries and police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Paul Batten said: "This was a large-scale attack which has left a man in hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

"Anyone who heard or witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch so we can identify those responsible for this assault."