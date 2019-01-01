Babies born as bells chimed for 2019

Image caption Baby Liliana was born on the stroke of midnight

The first babies born in Scotland in 2019 include two girls who arrived as the bells chimed for the new year.

Paulina Banaszek gave birth to Liliana at the stroke of midnight at St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Born as the Hogmanay celebrations were in full swing, baby Liliana weighed 9lb 11oz.

Meanwhile, little Isla was born to Deirdre Kelly at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as fireworks went off in the background. She weighed 7lb 2oz.

Image caption Parents Marcin and Paulina say 2019 is going to be a big year for them.

Ms Banszek, who is originally from Poland, said it was an exciting time for her new family.

"It's our first baby and we're so happy that everything is finished and done," she said.

"She should have come on 24 December - Christmas Eve - but she said 'no I stay longer and come for new year'.

"It's going to be a special, big year for us."

Seventeen minutes after Liliana made her first appearance, a baby boy called Iordi was born at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbet, weighing 8lbs 6oz.

He is the first child of Iuliana Mocanu and Filip Matkulcik, from Bo'ness in West Lothian.

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Elissa was born at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness at 00:37.

In the Highlands, Ann Thomson, from Thurso, gave birth to baby Elissa at 00:37 at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Weighing 5lb, Elissa is Ann and partner Sean Wyllie's third child.

There were two babies born in the early hours of New Year's Day at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

The first arrival checked in at 01:38 - a 8lb 1oz girl called Fallyn.

Born to parents Kimberley Reid and Ryan Watson, she will be going home to Dundonald with her big brother Kieran, seven.

Image copyright NHS Ayrshire and Arran Image caption Fallyn will be going home to Dundonald with parents Kimberley Reid and Ryan Watson

Almost an hour later, Melissa Farrell gave birth to daughter Rosie Reid, weighing 9lb 2oz at 02:21.

She is a baby sister to Marnie, 12, Calvin, 10, Murren and Zak, both five.