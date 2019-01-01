Loony Dookers chill out for New Year

Image copyright PA

New Year revellers have braved the cold of the Firth of Forth to take part in the annual Loony Dook in South Queensferry.

Some hardy souls dived into the chilly waters in their swimwear while others donned fancy dress.

Organisers said more than 1,000 people from 23 counties took part in the event, part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

Similar new year swims took place across Scotland, including at Dundee, Loch Ness and Coldingham Bay.

