Image copyright David Cheskin Image caption The Torchlight Procession marks the beginning of Edinburgh's Hogmanay events

The organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay are set to confirm their full programme of events later.

In the year of Brexit, 2019's line-up is a celebration of Scotland's cultural and historical connections with Europe.

The official events get under way on Sunday when pipe, drum and dance bands lead the annual Torchlight Procession.

Other highlights over the three days include the famous Street Party, the Concert in the Gardens and a ceilidh in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

Organisers said a handful of tickets were still available for the main events.

Scottish singer Stephanie Cheape will headline the finale of the Torchlight Procession, ahead of fireworks from Calton Hill at 21:00.

Sunday's event will also mark the end of Scotland's Year of the Young People, with 14 wicker sculptures created by young people forming apart of a flaming outline of Scotland created by torchbearers in Holyrood Park.

Image copyright Franz Ferdinand Image caption Scottish band Franz Ferdinand will headline the Concert in the Gardens

Franz Ferdinand will headline the Concert in the Gardens on Hogmanay while DJs The Mac Twins will host the Street Party event.

The annual Loony Dook will see brave bathers charge into the Firth of Forth on New Year's Day.

The Message from the Skies event will also get under way on 1 January.

Six Scottish writers were asked to each write a love letter to Europe with these then projected onto iconic buildings and landmarks around Edinburgh animated by a range of different composers and projection artists.

Image copyright Aly Wight Image caption The Mac Twins are hosting the Street Party

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay said: "The Torchlight Procession is an iconic event in Scotland's annual calendar enjoyed by tens of thousands of people as the opening of Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

"After last year's successful change of route to weave through the Old Town and its blazing finale celebrating the voice of Scotland's young people we are thrilled that this year's procession culminates in the torchbearers creating the outline of Scotland with sculptures chosen by Scotland's young people at the heart of the display, marking the end of its highly successful Year of Young People.

"This year's Edinburgh's Hogmanay has a fantastic line-up of events for young and old under the banner We Love You, a celebration of Scotland's long-standing cultural ties with Europe.

"From our Concert in the Gardens headliner Franz Ferdinand to Carlos Nunez at the McEwan Hall, Massaoke at Bairns Afore to Gerry Cinnamon and Snap! at the Street Party, and the Loony Dook to our six writers creating love letters to Europe in Message from the Skies across the city, the programme is diverse, exciting and fresh."