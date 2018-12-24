Image copyright Kaiam Image caption Kaiam employees about 300 people in Livingston

Workers at a computer factory in West Lothian are to attend a meeting over their future later.

The 300-strong Kaiam workforce at Livingston learned last week that they would not be paid wages expected before Christmas.

Over the weekend it was confirmed that administrators had been appointed.

The joint administrators, from KPMG, said their first priority was to explain the situation to the factory's employees.

The businesses affected by the administration are Kaiam Europe Limited (KEL) and Kaiam UK Limited.

They are owned by Kaiam Corporation, a US-based organisation which manufactures parts used for high-speed data transfer between multiple servers at data centres.

The parent company is not affected by the appointment of administrators at its European operation.

Unpaid wages

The Livingston workers were told last week that wages, due on Friday, would not be paid.

They were also asked to stay away from work until 3 January.

Joint administrator Blair Nimmo said: "This is clearly very upsetting news for all of the staff at KEL, particularly at this time of year.

"Our first priority is to meet with the company's employees and communicate what these administration appointments mean for them, which we are aiming to do on Monday afternoon."

He added: "We are exploring a sale of the business and are working with Scottish Enterprise, Skills Development Scotland and West Lothian Council to provide a full range of support to the company's employees as this process takes place. We would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."