'Administrators appointed' at computer firm Kaiam

  • 22 December 2018
Kaiam Corporation
Image caption About 300 people work at the Kaiam plant in Livingston

Administrators have been appointed to the owners of a troubled West Lothian computer factory, the BBC has been told.

Workers at Kaiam's Livingston plant have been invited to attend a meeting on Monday to discuss the future of the business.

Earlier this week, they were warned that they were not being paid on time because of cash-flow problems.

They were also told that they were not required for work before 3 January.

Enterprise grant

Kaiam, which is based in California, manufactures parts used for high-speed data transfer between multiple servers at data centres.

In 2014, the firm was given a £850,000 Scottish Enterprise grant to relocate some of its production from a site in China to Livingston.

The leader of West Lothian Council, Lawrence Fitzpatrick, said he was seeking clarification from the company about its immediate plans for the plant.

He added: "There is a lack of clear information and there are a number of unanswered questions."

A spokeswoman for Scottish Enterprise said they were working closely with the company, West Lothian Council and Skills Development Scotland to achieve the "best possible outcome".

