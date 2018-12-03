Image copyright RZSS/Siân Addison Image caption Qabid escaped injury after becoming stuck in the tyre

A rhino had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming stuck in a tyre at Edinburgh Zoo for about two hours.

Qabid, a two-year-old male rhino, managed to get his head and leg trapped.

Firefighters who were called out on Sunday evening used cutting gear to free the stricken mammal.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "One zookeeper said the fire service were their last hope."

'Loves to play'

Darren McGarry, head of living collections at Edinburgh Zoo, said: "Our greater one-horned rhino Qabid loves to play with his tyre, it's one of his favourite things to do.

"He managed to get his head and a leg stuck while playing and we had to contact the fire service for assistance to use their specialist cutting equipment.

"The tyre was safely removed and Qabid is doing fine. We would like to thank the fire service for their help."

In 2016, firefighters were called to the zoo to help another rhino which had toothache.