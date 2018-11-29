Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Frazer Neil had denied raping and murdering Hannah Dorans

A man who murdered his ex-fiancée after she split up with him will spend at least 19 years behind bars.

Frazer Neil, 25, choked Hannah Dorans with a dressing gown cord at the flat they once shared in Edinburgh.

After being handed a life sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh, police described Neil as a "dangerous and manipulative individual".

Ms Dorans' parents, Keith and Moira Dorans, said no sentence was long enough.

They added: "The life of our wonderful daughter was brutally taken from her and our lives are forever changed.

"Hannah was a beautiful person. Her life was ended far too soon but she will never be forgotten by those who loved and cared for her."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Hannah Dorans' parents said she was a "beautiful person"

Neil was found guilty of murdering Ms Dorans following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this month.

He lured the 21-year-old to his flat in Hutchison Road in the city on 11 February last year by threatening to destroy insurance documents she needed.

Ms Dorans, of Dalkeith in Midlothian, had finished the relationship less than two weeks before but Neil could not accept she had another partner.

Neil sexually assaulted her, strangled her with a cord and murdered her.

He called emergency services after the act and admitted killing her but claimed not to remember what had happened.

Lady Scott sentenced Neil to life imprisonment with a minimum of 19 years, backdated to January.

'Devastating loss'

He will remain on licence and subject to recall for the rest of his life.

She also admonished Neil for causing distress to his victims' parents by messaging them over social media while he was on bail on March 1 2017.

Det Insp Stuart Alexander, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said it had been a difficult time for Ms Dorans' family.

"Keith and Moira, and their family, have shown tremendous dignity throughout the whole judicial process and the trial," he added.

"The devastating loss of their beloved daughter, and their long wait for justice to see Neil sentenced and unable to hurt anyone else, has been agonising for them.

"Neil has been shown to be a dangerous and manipulative individual who preyed on Hannah's trusting and caring nature, and we welcome this sentence.

"This conviction will not compensate in any way for their loss but, hopefully, it will give them a degree of comfort that justice has been done."