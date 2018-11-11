An 80-year-old woman has died in a road crash on the A1 in East Lothian.

It is understood one of the cars involved in the two-vehicle collision was travelling in the wrong direction.

Two others were seriously hurt in the crash, which happened at about 16:30 on Saturday, and a four-year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway of the A1, between Gladsmuir and Abbotsview, near the Abbotsview junction.

Police said the elderly woman, who was travelling in a Toyota Yaris, suffered serious injuries in the crash with a Renault Megane.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Earlier crash

A spokesman for the force added: "The 30-year-old male driver of the Renault and his 31-year-old female passenger were also seriously injured and have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

"A four-year-old boy, who was within the rear of the Renault was taken to the Sick Kids Hospital as a precaution.

"Road policing officers closed the road for around seven hours while they conducted inquiries at the scene."

He appealed for anyone with information about the collision to contact Police Scotland.

The crash followed another one earlier in the day when a motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a car which was also thought to have been travelling in the wrong direction.

That incident happened on the A725 East Kilbride expressway at about 06:45.

The man on the motorbike, which caught fire, was pronounced dead at the scene.