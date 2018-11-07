Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The man in the picture is white, about 50 years old, of thin build, unshaven with a moustache and receding hair

A CCTV picture of a man police wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh has been released.

The attack happened in Leith Walk at about 16:10 on Monday outside The Central Bar.

A 40-year-old man was seriously assaulted, sustaining a head injury that needed hospital treatment.

The man in the picture is white, about 50 years old, of thin build, unshaven with a moustache and receding hair.

In the images, he is wearing a dark fleece top with a company logo on the left breast, blue jeans, dark boots and carrying a rucksack.