A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder an 82-year-old pensioner in West Lothian.

Michael Jameson, 21, is also charged with assaulting a 79-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a police officer.

Mr Jameson, from Linlithgow, was arrested after police were called to an incident in Polbeth on Saturday.

Appearing at Livingston Sheriff Court, he was charged with assaulting the 82-year-old to severe injury and danger of life and attempting to murder him.

He was further accused of three counts of assault to injury and one of simple assault.

In addition he faces two charges of vandalism, one of police assault and one of resisting arrest.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a second court appearance next week.