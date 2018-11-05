A man has been charged by police with the attempted murder of a 79-year-old man in West Lothian.

The 21-year-old is also charged with assaulting a 79-year-old woman, an 82-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a police officer in Polbeth.

The incidents happened between 07:00 on Saturday in Polbeth Crescent and Polbeth Road.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.