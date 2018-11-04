Image caption The garden is a tribute to those who have served or continue to serve in the UK's armed forces

A remembrance garden has been vandalised in what has been described as an "act of malicious violence".

The incident happened at the site in Princes Street Gardens East in Edinburgh between midnight on Friday and 09:00 on Saturday.

Damage was caused to wooden crosses and a sign, with items scattered across the poppy garden.

A joint statement from Poppyscotland and Legion Scotland said it was "truly deplorable and disrespectful".

They added: "When our staff and volunteers arrived for duty yesterday morning they were understandably distressed by what they found.

"The Garden and Field of Remembrance is a very special place and thousands of locals and visitors alike spend time reflecting and remembering there each year."

'Public's help'

Staff worked to restore the site after contacting police.

The garden is a tribute to those who have served or continue to serve in the UK's armed forces.

Hundreds of hours are spent each year planting more than 8,000 poppies.

Wreaths are also laid by representatives of a wide spectrum of organisations during a service to remember the fallen at the opening of the garden.

Inspector Alan Struthers, of Howdenhall police station, said: "This is a reckless and thoughtless act and we need the public's help to trace whoever did this.

"The gates were locked so the person or persons who did this would've had to climb over the fence.

"We would ask if anyone saw anything suspicious to speak to a police officer or contact us."