Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on a stretch of the A801 in West Lothian

A driver who died after his car was involved in a crash with a lorry in West Lothian on Sunday has been named.

He was 50-year-old Gary Sinclair from Livingston.

Mr Sinclair's Citroen car collided with the lorry on the A801 between the Boghead and Heathfield roundabouts in the town.

Police said his family would like to thank everyone who came to his aid, including members of the public and the emergency services.