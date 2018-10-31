Image copyright James Allan/Geograph Image caption The study will try to establish is a cruise liner port is feasible

Funding has been granted to see if a cruise ship port would be feasible at Burntisland in Fife.

Councillors agreed £25,000 towards a study for shore side infrastructure to support tourism growth.

The decision was made at the Kirkcaldy area committee on Tuesday.

David Grove, Fife Council's lead officer for town centre development, said: "It would be an exciting time to have a port in mid-Fife for cruise liners coming into the Forth."

Ian Cameron, Labour councillor for Kirkcaldy, said: "Cruises have doubled in that area, and there has been a surge in winter cruises which could provide tourism all year round."