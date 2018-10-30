Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Deliberate fence fire spreads to house in Livingston

  • 30 October 2018
A fire in West Lothian that damaged a fence before spreading to a house was started deliberately, police have said.

Emergency services were called at about 18:50 on Monday to a report of a fire in Canberra Street in Livingston.

Nobody was hurt in the incident but police said it badly damaged the roof of the house, and could have caused "significant harm".

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

