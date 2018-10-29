Image copyright Google

Two people are in a serious condition in hospital after a large-scale fight in a street in West Lothian.

Police were called to Alexander Drive in Livingston at 03:00 on Sunday and found two men, aged 34 and 48, injured.

Officers said a number of calls were made reporting a group of people fighting in the street.

The men were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where their condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over the incident but police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

No public danger

Det Sgt Andy McGhee, of Police Scotland, said: "We are currently carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area at this time as part of the investigation.

"This was a large-scale disturbance involving a number of both males and females, and we received a number of emergency telephone calls reporting the matter.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

"There is no danger to the general public at this time and officers are in the area to provide reassurance to the community as they go about their business."