An investigation has been launched into a fire at a disused power station in Fife.

The blaze broke out at about 06:30 on Monday at Longannet power station, which closed down in March 2016.

Nobody was injured at the Kincardine site, which is owned by energy company ScottishPower.

The fire broke out in the station's telecommunications room and was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A ScottishPower spokeswoman said: "A small fire broke out this morning in the station's telecommunications room. The fire brigade attended and the fire was contained quickly.

"A full investigation will be carried out as to the cause."