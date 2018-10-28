Image copyright Google Image caption The fight broke out in Alexander Drive in Livingston

Two people are in a serious condition in hospital after a large-scale fight in a street in West Lothian.

Police called to Alexander Drive in Livingston at about 03:00 on Sunday found two men, aged 34 and 48, injured.

They were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where their condition is described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers said there were a number of reports of a group of people fighting in the street.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over the incident but police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

'No danger to public'

Det Sgt Andy McGhee said: "We are currently carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area at this time as part of the investigation.

"This was a large-scale disturbance involving a number of both males and females, and we received a number of emergency telephone calls reporting the matter.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police at Livingston. Likewise, anyone can approach any of the police officers who are working on this investigation as they see them in the area.

"There is no danger to the general public at this time and officers are in the area to provide reassurance to the community as they go about their business."