Image copyright Google

A driver who grabbed a motorist by the throat in a road rage attack in West Lothian is being sought by police.

A 64-year-old was driving in Royal Terrace in Linlithgow when a man in a red Land Rover started a row with him at about 14:00 on Monday.

The 64-year-old was then grabbed by the throat and pushed against his red Seat Leon car.

The driver is white, between 40 and 60 years old, 5ft 9in tall and of a stocky build.

PC Helen Woollven, of Police Scotland, said: "We are eager to hear from the other motorists who were on Royal Terrace at the time and would have witnessed this incident take place.

"If you saw what happened, or have any other relevant information then then please contact us immediately.

"We'd also urge the Land Rover driver to get in touch and assist with our inquiries."