An IT boss who filmed himself raping a woman in Edinburgh after dressing her in different underwear as she slept has been jailed for six years.

Adrian Mickels, 43, regularly abused the woman at his £1m home in Ravelston and in a flat in the New Town.

The attacks happened between 2011 and 2016. Mickels pleaded guilty last month to a rape charge at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Lord Matthews heard how the victim was later "disgusted" after discovering footage on Mickel's laptop of him having sex with her.

He said: "This was an appalling breach of trust and gross betrayal."

He added that the recordings "gave an opportunity to rape her again and again in your mind as and when you chose."

Stocking and suspenders

The woman recalled waking up on about 10 occasions to find Mickels having sex with her.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said she did not feel "comfortable" confronting Mickels at the time.

The woman then told officers of finding "intimate" photos of her on Mickels' laptop, which included her wearing stocking and suspenders.

Mr Mullan said: "She was confused by this as she had never worn the underwear in the picture.

"She realised she had been asleep and Mickels had dressed her up then taken photos of her."

The advocate depute: "She was disgusted by this and closed down the computer. She did not tell anyone what she had seen."

Mr Mullan said about 40 video files were found showing "a range of conduct".

Footage had been recorded from a "fixed camera position" as well as from a "hand held device".

Defence QC Ronnie Renucci said Mickels' judgement was "clouded" at the time.

He said Mickels "expresses his own embarrassment and disgust in relation to his behaviour."