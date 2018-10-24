Image copyright Other Image caption The accident happened on Main Street in Davidsons Mains in Edinburgh

A bus driver who killed a woman on an Edinburgh crossing has been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

James Muir, 63, pleaded guilty last month to causing the death of Alena Faltyskova by driving without due care and attention in Davidsons Mains on 14 May 2017.

She and her husband were in Edinburgh to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Mrs Faltyskova had gone out to buy flowers for her host when she was hit.

Walking pace

Sheriff Crowe told Muir: "The inboard camera on your bus showed you were driving at normal speed and, as you approached the mini roundabout, she could clearly be seen walking towards the pedestrian crossing at a normal walking pace.

"You entered the roundabout and Mrs Faltyskova was several steps onto the crossing.

"Your bus did not seem to be stopping and she broke into a run and was struck by the front offside wheel, suffering catastrophic injuries and died at the spot.

"The bus came to a halt some feet after the incident".

The sheriff added there was no question of excessive speed, drink, falling asleep or erratic driving.

He said: "The only explanation is you failed to keep a proper lookout for other road users".

No previous endorsements

Defence solicitor, Graeme Runcie, told Sheriff Frank Crowe the accident had a devastating effect on Muir.

He said his client had been driving for 29 years without a single endorsement.

"It has had a material impact on him and he appreciates and recognises the impact on the family of the deceased".

Muir, he added, was undergoing counselling and was now unemployed after spending his life as a driver.

Sheriff Crowe told Muir: "I have read your letter about your feelings of the incident, both for yourself and Mrs Faltyskova's family. It was a great tragedy and the suddenness must have come as a great shock to the family".

Sheriff Crowe said he was sending the letter to the family.