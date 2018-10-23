A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls in Fife more than 30 years ago.

David Scott, 65, attacked the children at locations in Glenrothes between January 1982 and July 1985.

Scott, from Darlington, County Durham, had denied abusing the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh convicted him on charges of rape and sexual assault. The court heard how he repeatedly raped one of his victims.

She was 10-years-old when Scott started subjecting her to sexual assaults and the abuse continued until she turned 14.

Scott's second victim was 14 when he assaulted her sometime between July 1982 and July 1983.

On an occasion between July 1984 and July 1985, Scott sexually assaulted the girl while she slept.

Prosecution lawyer Alan Cameron told judge Lord Boyd that Scott was a first offender.

Lord Boyd remanded Scott in custody. He will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh next month.