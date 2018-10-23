Image caption Nearly 150,000 people attended Hogmanay celebrations over three days in Edinburgh last year

Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations have been given the go-ahead by licensing chiefs in Edinburgh.

Underbelly, which also runs one of the Fringe Festival's biggest operations, will bring more than a dozen events to the city.

Plans include a concert headlined by Franz Ferdinand, market stalls and street entertainment.

The annual Hogmanay torchlight procession will take place on 30 December, leaving at 19:00.

The parade departs from North Bridge, South Bridge and St Giles and moves down the Royal Mile to Holyrood Park.

John McNeill, City of Edinburgh Council's head of public safety, said: "All the Underbelly applications have gone through our processes with all agencies."

Keasim Events was also awarded permission to operate festive events and stalls on top of Waverley Mall from 15 November until 1 January.

The company has agreed to stop operating at 18:00 on Hogmanay to allow for the set-up of the street party, taking place along Princes Street.