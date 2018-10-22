A woman's body has been found in a burnt-out caravan in East Lothian.

Fire crews were called to the blaze just off the A1 at Innerwick, near Dunbar, at about 02:35 on Saturday.

The body was found after the flames were extinguished. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The police said the body has still to be identified, but they are following "a positive line of inquiry".