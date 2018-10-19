A man has been charged by police in connection with the abandonment of a mistreated dog, which had to be put down in West Lothian.

The dog, which could barely walk, was found severely malnourished with its ribs visible and had cuts and untreated abscesses.

It was found alone at a roundabout on Blackburn Road in Whitburn on 3 September.

A 41-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

The dog was taken to an emergency vets in Whitburn, however, despite their best efforts, the dog had to be euthanised the following day.

PC Kat MacKay, of Police Scotland, said: "We are very grateful to the public for their support and assistance with our investigation."