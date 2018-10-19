Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Livingston.

A man entered Ladbrokes on Hawk Brae and threatened a member of staff with a knife before making off with a three-figure sum of cash.

The incident happened at about 21:25 on Thursday.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his thirties, had dark facial hair, was of slim build and was about 6ft tall.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket and a black scarf, or snood, which was partially covering his face.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening experience for the staff member who was thankfully uninjured as a result of the incident.

"We are conducting a number of lines of inquiry to trace the man responsible and would ask anyone with any information to assist our inquiries to get in touch immediately."