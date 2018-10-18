Image caption The Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Leith was damaged by fire

A man who had "issues" with religion started fires at two places of worship within minutes of each other.

Paul Johnson was arrested for the fires at a Methodist church and a Sikh temple in Edinburgh in August this year.

He told police he had wanted to watch them burn down and make "a political statement".

The 49-year-old admitted two charges of wilful fire raising aggravated by religious prejudice at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Advocate depute Alan Cameron said: "When asked whether this was religiously motivated he stated that he has no issue with any particular religion but his issues are with religion and God in general."

Combustible material

He pleaded guilty to setting fire to the doors of the Leith Methodist Church at Junction Place, in Edinburgh, on 28 August this year by pouring petrol over them and applying a naked flame which resulted in charring and burn marks.

He also admitted on the same day setting fire to the doors of the Guru Nanak Sikh Temple at Sheriff Brae in the capital, by gathering combustible material, placing it against the doors, pouring petrol on it and applying a flame.

Image caption The fire caused damage to the doors of the temple

The doors caught fire and smoke penetrated the building, endangering the life of inhabitants.

The court heard temple priest Harbhajan Singh earlier secured the doors of the premises and went to family quarters at the rear of the building where he lived with his wife and child.

Before 05:00 a man walked to the temple with the intention of praying at the entrance prior to going to work and tried to clear what appeared to be litter from the a gap at the bottom of the doors only to discover it was alight and had taken hold.

He ran to the side of the building and alerted the sleeping priest before both men tried to put out the fire using a bucket of water.

Fire crews attended and 11 firefighters brought the blaze under control.

Burst of flames

A caretaker at the Methodist church arrived at his work and smelled petrol and burning, and saw scorch marks at the gate and steps at the front door. After media reports of the fire at the Sikh temple, he contacted police.

Unemployed Johnson was caught on security cameras buying a jerry can and petrol at a BP service station in Ferry Road before midnight on 27 August.

He was also seen on footage approaching the front door of the church shortly after midnight and a flash of light was captured.

Johnson was also identified on CCTV approaching the temple with the jerry can and lighting paper and throwing it towards the door. He repeatedly returned to light more paper and a burst of flame was later seen before he fled.

Image caption Firefighters put out the fire at Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Sheriff Brae

Johnson, who was evicted from his accommodation in the city's Duddingston Crescent the day before the fire attacks, was found with three cigarette lighters when he was arrested on 30 August.

Mr Cameron said "The accused stated that his intention in buying the petrol was to start the fire at the Methodist church and that the fire-raising at the Sikh temple was not planned and was only carried out when he came across the building."

The prosecutor said Johnson was asked what his intention was in starting the fires and had said "he wanted to watch them burn down".

Johnson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month after reports.