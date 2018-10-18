Edinburgh City Council will no longer charge fees for the burial or cremation of 16 and 17-year-olds.

The decision to extend the exemption age to under 18s was taken by the authority's finance and resources committee.

The move is in keeping with new Scottish government legislation.

In Edinburgh there are typically 30 child deaths per year. It is thought the changes will assist an additional one or two families each year.

The government is providing annual funding of £310,000 to local authorities across Scotland to implement the scrapping of charges.

The changes will also extend to "looked after children" under 26 years of age where the council has a duty of after care.

As child funeral services in Edinburgh are provided by both the council and privately operated crematorium and burial grounds, officers will put in place "operational arrangements to ensure that private operators receive a pro-rata payment for any services undertaken by them".