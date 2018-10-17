Image copyright Alan Simpson Image caption The woman was hit by the car on Tuesday morning

A 92-year-old woman has died in hospital after being hit by a car in the south east of Edinburgh.

The pedestrian was knocked down by a Mercedes GL car on Southhouse Avenue at about 08:00 on Tuesday.

The driver stopped at the scene and the woman, who suffered multiple injuries, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she later died.

Police have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage from passing cars.

PC Declan Fitzpatrick, from the Edinburgh road policing unit, said: "Our sincerest sympathies are with the woman's family and friends at this time and our investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

"I would again appeal for members of the public with information, or motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, to contact police immediately."