Image copyright Richard Sowersby Image caption Dandelion research conducted in Edinburgh University has provided scientists with a new insight into flight

The flying ability of dandelion seeds is possible due to a form of flight never before seen in nature, researchers have found.

The Edinburgh University study found a ring-shaped air bubble forms as air moves through the bristles.

This enhances the drag that slows each seed's descent to the ground. The plant can travel over a kilometre and is among the natural world's best fliers.

Scientists have named the newly found air bubble "the separated vortex ring".

The ring is physically detached from the bristles and is stabilised by air flowing through it.

The amount of air flowing through, which is critical for keeping the bubble stable and directly above the seed in flight, is controlled by the spacing of the bristles.

This flight mechanism underpins the seeds' steady flight and is four times more efficient than what is possible with conventional parachute design, according to the research.

Small-scale drones

Researchers suggest that the dandelion's porous parachute might inspire the development of small-scale drones that require little or no power consumption, and could be useful for remote sensing or air pollution monitoring.

Dr Cathal Cummins, of Edinburgh University's schools of biological sciences and engineering, who led the study, said: "Taking a closer look at the ingenious structures in nature - like the dandelion's parachute - can reveal novel insights.

"We found a natural solution for flight that minimises the material and energy costs, which can be applied to engineering of sustainable technology."

The study, published in Nature, was funded by the Leverhulme Trust and the Royal Society.