Image copyright Google Image caption Police found a man with serious injuries in a wooded area near Holly Grove in Livingston

Police have appealed for information following the attempted murder of a man in West Lothian.

A 27-year-old was found with serious injuries to his head, neck and hand in a wooded area in Livingston.

Police were responding to a report of an altercation involving a number of men in Craigshill after 16:00 on Monday.

The man was taken for treatment to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police believe the incident may be linked to an earlier disturbance involving three men in Ladywell, which happened at about 11:45.

'Targeted attack'

Det Sgt Andrew McGhee, of Police Scotland, said: "We believe that this was a targeted attack and I want to reassure the public that a thorough investigation is currently under way.

"As part of our inquiries into this incident, which we're treating as attempted murder, we're urging anyone who may have information of relevance to come forward."