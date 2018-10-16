Man charged following Meadows robberies in Edinburgh
- 16 October 2018
An 18-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with two robberies in the Meadows Park area of Edinburgh.
The first incident took place near Lonsdale Terrace at 02:15 on Sunday 7 October, when two woman, aged 22 and 20, were approached and threatened by a man who took a mobile phone.
The second incident took place about 20:20 later that day, when a 23-year-old woman also had her phone taken.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.