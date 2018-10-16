Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man jailed for raping woman in Markinch

  • 16 October 2018

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman at a flat in Fife.

Stephen Graham, 29, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after being found guilty of the attack in Markinch in February this year.

He was convicted of the offence last month at Livingston Sheriff Court.

Graham was also placed on the sex offenders register.

