Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened as the man was walking his dog in a park in Winchburgh

A man has head, shoulder, hand and leg injuries following an attack by a gang of youths while he was out walking his dog in West Lothian.

The 41-year-old man was in a park near Niddry Road in Winchburgh on Saturday at 12:50 when they started a row with him. He was then attacked from behind.

He managed to get back to his house where he called for an ambulance.

Police are urging any motorists with dash cams who may have recorded the attack to come forward.

Det Con Grant Ross, of Police Scotland, said: "The suspects seemed to have intentionally targeted the victim and then subjected him to a violent attack.

"At this time we don't have a description of the group and we would ask anyone else who was in the area and witnessed this incident to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, any passing motorists who may have relevant dash-cam footage of the attack, or those responsible should also get in touch."